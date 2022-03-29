Storm system could bring wind, rain, virga to parts of the Valley Tuesday

PHOENIX — A storm system is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain, snow and big dose of cool air.

Tuesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day since these storms could impact your outdoor plans and commutes.

Take action to get ready for the storms now and give yourself extra time to get around town on Tuesday.

Many Valley locations could pick up a quarter to a half of an inch of rain and we may see some small hail with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

Snow will be accumulating in spots up north above 6,500 feet in elevation. Flagstaff could see around two to four inches of slushy, wet snow.

