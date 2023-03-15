Watch Now
Weather

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

Rainfall totals around the Valley for March 15, 2023
It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as our latest storm moves into Arizona, bringing rain, snow, winds and a big cool down that will impact
20230315_101655.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 14:50:48-04

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms are rolling across Arizona today, bringing more needed rain, but also possibly flooding to some spots.

Light to moderate rain is falling in the Valley this morning.

After a break this afternoon, stronger showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening before the storm system moves out.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:50 a.m.)

See the full forecast or check interactive radar for your area here.

Ahwatukee: 0.16"
Apache Junction: 0.16"
Buckeye (Wagner Wash): 0.16"
Chandler: 0.16"
Fountain Hills: 0.28"
Gilbert: 0.16"
Glendale: 0.12"
Goodyear: 0.08"
Laveen: 0.16"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.20"
Morristown: 0.24"
New River: 0.28"
Paradise Valley: 0.16"
Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.24"
Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.16"
Phoenix (Downtown): 0.12"
Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.12"
San Tan Valley: 0.04"
Scottsdale (Hayden and Indian School): 0.16"
Scottsdale (Pima and Union Hills): 0.20"
Sun City West: 0.12"
Tempe (ASU South): 0.20"
Wickenburg: 0.31"
Wittman: 0.20"

Do you have any weather photos or video that you want to share? Use the uploader below (Having issues? Email your photos and video to share@abc15.com):

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018