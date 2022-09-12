Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22

ABC15
Posted at 9:11 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 00:39:00-04

Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 9:35 p.m. Sunday):

See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

  • Apache Junction: 0.28"
  • Chandler: 0.20"
  • Chandler Heights: 0.51"
  • Glendale: 0.16"
  • Laveen: 0.04"
  • Mesa (Reed Park): 0.04"
  • North Mountain Park: 0.04"
  • Paradise Valley: 0.67"
  • Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.87"
  • Phoenix Zoo: 0.43"
  • Queen Creek: 1.14"
  • Scottsdale: 0.04"
  • Sky Harbor International Airport: 0.43"
  • Surprise: 0.04"
  • Tempe: 0.43"
  • Usery Mountain Regional Park: 0.08"
