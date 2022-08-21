RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 8:55 p.m. Saturday):

Lake Pleasant: 0.94"

Morristown: 0.12"

New River: 0.75"

Sun City West: 0.20"

Waddell: 0.39"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park (Ford Canyon Wash): 0.67"

Wickenburg: 0.55"

Wittmann: 1.22"



See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.