RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 5:40 a.m.)

Buckeye (Wagner Wash at Sun Valley Parkway): 0.35"

Morristown: 0.47"

New River: 0.20"

Peoria (Twin Buttes Wash): 0.12"

Sun City West: 0.08"

Sunset Point: 0.24"

Wickenburg (Constellation Road): 0.67"

Wittman: 0.35"