Watch Now
Weather

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

loop 101 and rain tree rain
adot
loop 101 and rain tree rain
Posted at 5:42 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 07:42:26-05

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 5:40 a.m.)

See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.

Buckeye (Wagner Wash at Sun Valley Parkway): 0.35"
Morristown: 0.47"
New River: 0.20"
Peoria (Twin Buttes Wash): 0.12"
Sun City West: 0.08"
Sunset Point: 0.24"
Wickenburg (Constellation Road): 0.67"
Wittman: 0.35"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018