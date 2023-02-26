RAIN TOTALS: How much have you seen in your neighborhood? 2-26-23

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm is rolling through Arizona, dropping more rain in the Valley and snow in the high country.
How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 7:20 a.m. Sunday):
Check out the latest radar here.
- Apache Junction: 0.35"
- Avondale: 0.04"
- Bartlett Lake: 0.28"
- Buckeye (SR 85 @ Buckeye Rd.): 0.20"
- Buckeye (White Tank Peak): 0.08"
- Cave Creek: 0.24"
- Chandler (Airport): 0.12"
- Fountain Hills: 0.28"
- Glendale: 0.08"
- Goodyear: 0.04"
- Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.31"
- Mesa (Reid Park): 0.20"
- Mesa (Usery Park): 0.39"
- Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.08"
- Phoenix (Camelback Mtn.): 0.12"
- Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.08"
- Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.08"
- Queen Creek: 0.39"
- Scottsdale (Fraesfield Mtn.): 0.39"
- Scottsdale (Pima @ Union Hills): 0.16"
- Sun City West: 0.12"
- Tempe (ASU South): 0.12"
- Wittman: 0.16"