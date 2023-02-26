Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much have you seen in your neighborhood? 2-26-23

It's a soggy start to your day across much of Arizona as our latest winter storm brings rain and snow to the state!
Posted at 7:18 AM, Feb 26, 2023
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm is rolling through Arizona, dropping more rain in the Valley and snow in the high country.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 7:20 a.m. Sunday):

  • Apache Junction: 0.35"
  • Avondale: 0.04"
  • Bartlett Lake: 0.28"
  • Buckeye (SR 85 @ Buckeye Rd.): 0.20"
  • Buckeye (White Tank Peak): 0.08"
  • Cave Creek: 0.24"
  • Chandler (Airport): 0.12"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.28"
  • Glendale: 0.08"
  • Goodyear: 0.04"
  • Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.31"
  • Mesa (Reid Park): 0.20"
  • Mesa (Usery Park): 0.39"
  • Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.08"
  • Phoenix (Camelback Mtn.): 0.12"
  • Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.08"
  • Phoenix (South Mountain): 0.08"
  • Queen Creek: 0.39"
  • Scottsdale (Fraesfield Mtn.): 0.39"
  • Scottsdale (Pima @ Union Hills): 0.16"
  • Sun City West: 0.12"
  • Tempe (ASU South): 0.12"
  • Wittman: 0.16"
