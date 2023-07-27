RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 7/26/2023

Monsoon storms are bringing measurable rain to several parts of the Valley. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking those rain totals.

Several thousand are without power as thunder and rain sweep through the area.

LIVE RADAR

FULL FORECAST

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 24 hours (last updated at 11:30 p.m., July 26 2023):