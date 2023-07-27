RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 7/26/2023

Watch Now
Adam Allen
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 02:32:13-04

Monsoon storms are bringing measurable rain to several parts of the Valley. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking those rain totals.

Several thousand are without power as thunder and rain sweep through the area.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 24 hours (last updated at 11:30 p.m., July 26 2023):

  • Ahwatukee: 0.00"
  • Apache Junction: 0.87"
  • Buckeye: 0.00"
  • Carefree: 0.00"
  • Chandler: 0.24"
  • Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.31"
  • Glendale: 0.75"
  • Gold Canyon: 1.02"
  • Litchfield Park: 0.00"
  • Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.87"
  • Morristown: 0.00"
  • Paradise Valley: 0.98"
  • Peoria: 0.20"
  • Sun City West: 0.00"
  • Wickenburg: 0.00"
