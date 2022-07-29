RAIN TOTALS: As more rain hits the Valley Friday, how much has fallen in your area? 7-29-22

After a wet Thursday, Friday morning came around and brought more Valley storms.

After less than an hour of storms, by 5 a.m., some areas already picked up a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain. Most of those areas are spread across the US 60/Grand Avenue corridor.

How much has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 5:15 a.m. Friday):