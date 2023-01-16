Watch Now
PHOTOS: Winter storms bring heavy snow to Arizona's high country (1/16/23)

Back-to-back winter storms brought measurable rain and snow to Arizona! Check out some of these great ABC15 viewer photos of the fresh snow! Send your best weather photos and video to share@abc15.com.

15_DSC05404.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson thumbnail_IMG_6863.jpg Deer having a bite to eat and relaxing in the snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Jennifer Michos thumbnail_IMG_4864.jpg Snow in Munds ParkPhoto by: Vanessa Zeigler thumbnail_DDFA56A4-F0F3-4860-B3D6-7E3B589ADAFF.jpg Deer having a bite to eat and relaxing in the snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Jennifer Michos 11_DSC05362.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson thumbnail_IMG_6865.jpg Deer having a bite to eat and relaxing in the snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Jennifer Michos 01_DSC05451.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson 07_DSC05408.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson 02_DSC05391.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson 13_DSC05410.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson 20230115_193522.jpg Snow in WilliamsPhoto by: Anna Yandell 08_DSC05430.JPG Snow in FlagstaffPhoto by: Calvin Johnson thumbnail_image4.jpg Snow in Williams/FlagstaffPhoto by: Deny Flor thumbnail_image0.jpg Snow in Williams/FlagstaffPhoto by: Deny Flor thumbnail_image2.jpg Snow in Williams/FlagstaffPhoto by: Deny Flor thumbnail_20230115_123928.jpg Photo by: Rebecca Fields thumbnail_20230115_123855.jpeg Photo by: Rebecca Fields

