PHOTOS: Winter storms bring heavy snow to Arizona's high country (1/16/23)
Back-to-back winter storms brought measurable rain and snow to Arizona! Check out some of these great ABC15 viewer photos of the fresh snow! Send your best weather photos and video to share@abc15.com.
