PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow to parts of the Valley (1/23/23)
A winter storm brought a few snowflakes to parts of the Valley Monday morning! Here are some viewer photos of the rarely-seen weather in the Valley and surrounding areas.
Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Diego Josue Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Diego Josue Light dusting of snow in WittmannPhoto by: Kay Bland Snow in Litchfield ParkPhoto by: Maria Castaneda Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Brittany Yeager
Snow in Litchfield ParkPhoto by: Ray Trom Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Brittany Yeager Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt Snow in Camp VerdePhoto by: Risê Pavey
Snow in Litchfield ParkPhoto by: Ray Trom Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Brittany Yeager Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt Snow in Camp VerdePhoto by: Risê Pavey