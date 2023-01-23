Watch Now
PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow to parts of the Valley (1/23/23)

A winter storm brought a few snowflakes to parts of the Valley Monday morning! Here are some viewer photos of the rarely-seen weather in the Valley and surrounding areas.

20230123_073030.jpg Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Diego Josue 20230123_073118.jpg Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Diego Josue Kay Bland Wittmann.jpg Light dusting of snow in WittmannPhoto by: Kay Bland Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 8.40.34 AM.png Snow in Litchfield ParkPhoto by: Maria Castaneda 7341aaa7-0850-4672-a9c1-79771e248352photo.jpeg Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Brittany Yeager
 Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 9.26.11 AM.png Snow in Litchfield ParkPhoto by: Ray Trom IMG_20230123_073957279.jpg Snow in WittmannPhoto by: Brittany Yeager cottonwood Lindsay Schmidt.jpg Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt Cottonwood Lindsay Schmidt 2pg.jpg Snow in CottonwoodPhoto by: Lindsay Schmidt thumbnail_image0.jpg Snow in Camp VerdePhoto by: Risê Pavey

