MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm rolling through Arizona

PHOENIX — Another winter storm is moving into Arizona!

Wind Advisories are in effect across Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and southwestern Maricopa County (near Gila Bend) until 8 p.m. tonight.

Rain and snow showers will continue to push east across Arizona through the day Sunday.

Here in the Valley, our key timeframe for rain will be between now and 1 p.m. Sunday. Many Valley cities could see around a quarter of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 3,500 feet. We could see another six to 12 inches of snow in areas above 6,000 feet in elevation. That includes Flagstaff and Williams.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday across much of northern Arizona. This includes places like New River Mesa-Mazatzal Mountains-Pinal/Superstition Mountains-Kingman, Grand Canyon, Sedona, Prescott, Flagstaff, Payson, Heber, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and the higher elevations of the Navajo Nation.

For areas above 4,000 feet in elevation, we are expecting two to six inches of snow.

Wind gusts near 50 mph will lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times this morning. So, adjust your travel plans across the high country so you don't have to be on the roads during this storm.

Temperatures will plummet on Sunday, too. Valley highs will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday.

We'll dry out quickly behind this storm Sunday afternoon and stay dry heading into Monday.

But, another winter storm is on the way and set to start impacting Arizona on Tuesday. We're tracking more high winds, rain and snow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.29" (-0.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.72"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

