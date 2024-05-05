MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Windy Sunday across Arizona!

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system that's cranking up our winds, dropping our temperatures, and maybe even bringing a few spotty showers to northern Arizona today.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through this afternoon for Mohave County and portions of Yavapai County including Prescott and Sedona. Watch out for wind gusts near 50 mph in places like Bullhead City and Kingman.

By Sunday, winds will pick up even more. High Wind Warnings are in effect for much of northern Arizona, including the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim and the Navajo Nation. Wind gusts could top 60 mph in some spots, so make sure to secure loose outdoor objects like garbage bins, trampolines and outdoor furniture.

As winds pick up and conditions stay dry in southeastern Arizona, fire danger will increase. Red Flag Warnings are in effect on Sunday, so make sure you don't flick cigarettes or have anything dragging from your vehicle that could start a wildfire.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 40 mph this afternoon. So, it will be a windy Cinco de Mayo for us, too.

As these winds pick up, temperatures will drop.

Phoenix will drop to the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Then, we'll begin another slight warm-up next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

