MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up to start MLK Day weekend

PHOENIX —

Clouds are passing through, but our forecast will stay dry over the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees above normal as highs reach the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Our mornings will stay cool, though. Expect overnight lows into the 40s across the Valley for the next several nights.

Winds will pick up a bit in the Valley and across the rest of central and southern Arizona on Saturday.

Peak wind gusts will top out near 25 mph in the Phoenix metro area around mid-day, before backing off again Saturday night.

Winds will stay light on Sunday and all of next week.

We'll continue to see more passing clouds day by day as we keep highs in the low 70s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

