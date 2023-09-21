MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — The next storm system to pass by this week is dropping our temperatures and picking up our winds today. The second storm system will move through this weekend keeping us breezy and temperatures below normal.

These storm systems will bring more clouds at times, but we won't see any rain in the Valley. We may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the high country and in southeastern Arizona Friday and Saturday.

Winds will pick up over the next couple of days with Valley gusts peaking near 30 mph on Thursday.

Up north, peak wind gusts could hit 45 mph on Thursday increasing wildfire danger.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the upper Colorado River Valley which includes BHC and Mohave Valley for Thursday.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs from the low 100s to start the week down into the mid-90s for the end of the week.

This cool-down will mark the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

