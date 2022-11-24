MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona for Thanksgiving Day

PHOENIX — Get ready for a windy Thanksgiving across much of Arizona!

A storm system is passing to our east, bringing stronger winds and cooler air into our state.

As winds shift to out of the north, gusts will peak near 25 mph here in the Valley.

Winds will be much stronger over the higher terrain to our north and east, though.

Wind Advisories are in effect along the Mogollon Rim and along the upper Colorado River Valley. These alerts are also in effect for the higher terrain east of the Valley, including all across Gila county for spots like Globe and Payson. Gusts in areas could go as high as 55 mph today.

Valley highs will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s for today and stay there all through the holiday weekend.

Our forecast will stay dry through the weekend, but we're tracking another storm system moving in early next week.

That storm could bring rain and snow back to Arizona as early as Monday night.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

