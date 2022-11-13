MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds, cooler temperatures and snow up north Sunday

PHOENIX — Our next storm system is set to move into Arizona this afternoon. We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is a chance for a few light rain and snow showers in the high country. Expect little to no accumulation with the snow but it will make roads slick and icy through Monday morning.

The most noticeable change with the passing storm will be the winds statewide. In the Valley expect wind gusts near 25 mph, up north 30 mph and close to 40 mph in eastern Arizona this afternoon where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 o'clock tonight.

Cooler air will rush in as the system passes by and temperatures will drop a few degrees this afternoon, staying in the upper 60s for most of the Valley.

Temperatures will remain cool all week bouncing between the upper 60s to low 70s in the Valley as our mornings stay chilly and in the 40s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

