MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend warm-up on the way!

PHOENIX — After a brief cool-down across the state, temperatures are set to rebound starting today and continuing into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will approach 70 degrees today, keeping us five degrees above the seasonal average for late December in Phoenix.

This weekend, high pressure will reestablish itself over the Desert Southwest, ushering in dry and warmer conditions.

Valley highs are forecast to reach the low 70s on Saturday before climbing into the mid-70s by Sunday, where they’ll likely hold steady through next week, including on New Year’s Day.

As of December 26, Phoenix’s average monthly temperature sits at 62.9 degrees.

This currently surpasses the previous all-time December record of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980.

With above-average warmth expected to persist a little longer, there’s a strong likelihood we’ll break that record.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.55" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

