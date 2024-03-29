MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — We'll wrap up the week with clearing skies and warmer temperatures.

Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 80s today, ahead of big changes coming Easter weekend.

Our next storm is on the way, set to bring stronger winds, more rain and thunderstorms, more high country snow, and a big dose of cool air!

The winds start picking up today, with gusts as high as 30 mph here in the Valley.

Up north, it will get windy by this afternoon. Some spots could see wind gusts near 55mph. Wind Advisories are in effect along and north of the Mogollon Rim starting today.

Saturday's winds will be even stronger!

Up north, we could see more widespread wind gusts near 55 mph, and gusts here in the Valley could top 45 mph. That could lead to areas of blowing dust and hazy conditions, so if you have any respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon. Much of Arizona, including the entire Phoenix Metro Area will be under Wind Advisories on Saturday.

Rain and snow will start to fall in parts of our state as early as Saturday night and continue throughout Easter Sunday.

With impacts expected to road travel across Arizona and outdoor activities for Easter, Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm and have backup plans in place in case outdoor events get rained out.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Monday and we'll see an increased chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Early estimates now show the potential of a half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet with as much as five to nine inches of snow possible for some spots along the Mogollon Rim, including in Flagstaff.

Temperatures will plummet as this storm arrives. Valley highs will fall into the mid 60s on Easter, putting us 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!

This storm will clear out of Arizona by Tuesday with Valley temperatures back in the low 80s by Wednesday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

