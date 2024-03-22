MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend storm brings more wind, rain, snow and another cool-down to Arizona

PHOENIX — We're wrapping up the week with the warmest weather of the year so far!

As high pressure builds in, Valley highs will reach the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow. Phoenix could go as high as 86 degrees today, marking the warmest day so far this year.

This warm-up won't last long though, as another storm heads our way this weekend. It's bringing cooler air, more wind, rain and snow to our state through early next week.

Right now, our best chances for rain and snow will be on Sunday, with the first round possible by early Sunday morning. We could get a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Some Valley locations will pick up around a tenth of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet with the potential of one to four inches of snow for areas along the Mogollon Rim. The bulk of that falls on Sunday, making for hazardous travel conditions in the high country that day.

Winds will get stronger through the weekend, too. Gusts could hit 35 mph here in the Valley on Sunday while topping 45 mph across parts of northern Arizona.

Temperatures are plummeting, too! We'll see a nearly 15-degree temperature drop from Saturday to Sunday as Valley highs fall into the 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.52 (+0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.75"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

