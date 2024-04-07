MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmup begins today in the Valley

PHOENIX — A weekend of dry conditions and cooler-than-normal temperatures for Arizona, but we're warming up a bit today with highs topping out in the upper 70s in the Phoenix metro.

Another storm system tracks through the state for the start of the week.

Breezes will pick up on Monday and Tuesday, and there's a slight chance of a few spotty showers in the mix too in northern Arizona.

The Valley is looking to stay dry.

The incoming clouds may also impact our view of Monday's solar eclipse in Arizona. Stay tuned for updates on this as we get closer.

High pressure will return by the middle to end of next week and that will warm things up!

Phoenix is likely to see its first 90-degree day of the year by next Thursday or Friday. On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

