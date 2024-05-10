MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up through Mother's Day weekend

PHOENIX — We're heating up in the Valley as we head into Mother's Day weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s today, mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday.

Breezes will pick up over the weekend, too.

Peak wind gusts could hit 25 to 30 mph in the Valley and across the state on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a weak storm system that will linger over Arizona through the weekend, but the impacts will be minimal.

We could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim or across northern Arizona through the weekend, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

High pressure will be building in from the west next week, putting Phoenix back in the triple digits starting Monday.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

