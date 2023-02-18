MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — It's going to be a gorgeous weekend in the Valley!

Winds will back off and high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop to the 40s, so our early mornings will be chilly.

With low pressure lingering to our southwest, we may see a few showers in central and southern Arizona on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

Then, another winter storm pushes in from the north on Wednesday. That storm will bring a big blast of cold air, windy conditions, and more rain and snow to Arizona.

It's still too far out to know exactly how much rain and snow we'll get, but the storm will likely have major impacts on outdoor activities and road travel across our state.

So, Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm. If you can, adjust any travel plans across the high country on Wednesday. Slick, icy roads and low visibility will make travel hazardous in many areas.

We are also anticipating issues with blowing snow as winds crank up. Early estimates show gusts near 55 mph along the Mogollon Rim and I-40 corridor.

Here in the Valley, peak gusts could top 40 mph on Wednesday and we may also see scattered rain showers move through.

We'll keep you posted on how much rain and snow is coming as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.20" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.58"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

