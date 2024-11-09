MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this Veterans Day weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in this Veterans Day weekend bringing another warm-up our way.

Valley temperatures will climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday and Monday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Overnight and early morning temperatures will still be chilly as much of the Valley drops into the 40s.

We are also tracking a weak storm system passing to our north next Tuesday. That will pick up breezes across Arizona and usher in some slightly cooler air.

Then, our warm-up resumes and highs climb into the mid 80s by Thursday.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.51" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

