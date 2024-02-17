MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up in the Valley this Presidents Day weekend!

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb over Presidents Day weekend.

Phoenix will warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday before topping out in the low 80s early next week. That will put us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will stay cool, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s across the Valley.

More clouds will move through on Saturday as a disturbance passes to our north. That could bring a few isolated showers to northern Arizona, mainly north of I-40.

Then, we're tracking another storm system toward the middle of next week that could bring more rain and snow to our state. Right now, the best chances appear to be Wednesday night.

Cooler air with this storm will also drop temperatures several degrees, putting Valley highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned for more updates on this storm as we get closer.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.74" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

