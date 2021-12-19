MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up for a few days

PHOENIX — High pressure will control our weather pattern through early next week, meaning dry conditions and warmer temps!

Temperatures will be flirting with the 70s by the start of next week. With the first day of winter the warmest at 72.

Then, another winter storm system for the later half of the week will bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state just in time for Christmas Eve.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

