MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and drying out for the weekend

It's going to be a nice, dry weekend for Arizona after the wet start we've seen to 2023. But another storm is heading towards the state, set to arrive by Tuesday.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 08:20:40-05

PHOENIX — After a wet and snowy first week of the new year, we're drying out and warming up in time for the weekend.

Skies will clear out as high pressure builds in this weekend, keeping us dry and sending Valley highs into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Valley highs will approach the 70s early next week but another storm system will bring rain and snow chances back to our state by next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

______________________________________

