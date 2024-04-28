Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and drying out for the last of April

Temperatures will start to climb across Arizona today as we also dry out statewide! The Valley will be back in the 90s by Monday!
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 10:48:59-04

PHOENIX — The last storm system has moved out of Arizona and high pressure returns to dry us out and warm us up.

We'll be back in the clear with warmer and dry weather by Sunday as temperatures begin to trend above normal once again.

For Sunday, sunny with highs in the upper 80s in the Phoenix metro.

Valley temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s by Monday and stay that way for the rest of week.

Flagstaff is drying out and warming up too, with highs in the upper 50s Sunday, climbing to the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

______________________________________

