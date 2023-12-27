MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up ahead of a New Year's Eve storm that could bring rain

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and temperatures will gradually trend up as we get ready to wrap up the year.

Valley highs will remain right near normal for a couple more days, reaching the mid-60s today and upper-60s on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be chilly, dropping into the 30s to 40s each day this week.

High clouds will move through at times but we're staying dry through the end of the week.

Valley highs will eventually reach the low 70s by Friday, but the 70s will be short-lived.

A quick-moving disturbance will move across our state this weekend, dropping Valley highs back into the mid to upper 60s for the last day of the year.

This disturbance will also bring a slight chance of rain showers to the Valley early Sunday morning. The impacts look minimal though, and it looks like it will be dry for those New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday night.

We could see some light snow showers along the Mogollon Rim on Sunday and New Year's Day, but the amounts also look minimal at this point.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-2.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.45"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

