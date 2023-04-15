MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up across AZ this weekend!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a weekend warm-up!

As high pressure builds in, temperatures across Arizona are on the rise.

Valley highs will climb into the mid 80s on Saturday before returning to the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Winds will stay light and skies will be mostly clear statewide through the weekend.

Another storm system will be passing to our north next week bringing more wind and cooler air our way.

Highs will fall back into the mid 80s by Tuesday and stay in the 80s for the rest of next week.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

