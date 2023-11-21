MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming but still gorgeous across Arizona through the holiday.

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, warming things up across Arizona for the next few days.

Winds are still flowing in out of the north, which means we could still see gusts up to 40 mph near Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City today.

Breezes are also picking up in southern Arizona this morning, and there could be some areas of blowing dust around Tucson or along the I-10 corridor between Phoenix and Tucson.

As high pressure takes over, our forecast will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the middle of the week.

Overnight lows will cool into the 40s to 50s across the Valley each morning.

As we head into Thanksgiving, a storm system will approach from the north. Clouds will move in and we may see a few isolated showers in northern Arizona by the end of the week.

Chances for more spotty rain and snow showers will continue in parts of the high country and northern Arizona over the weekend.

We may see a stray shower in the Valley overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, but all in all Valley rain chances are low with most areas staying dry through the weekend.

Temperatures will drop through the weekend.

Expect highs in the low 70s across the Phoenix metro area Saturday and Sunday and early next week.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-3.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

