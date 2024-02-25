MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weekend continues across Arizona

PHOENIX — We'll continue to stay dry and warmer as we round out the weekend.

Valley highs will top out in the low-80s today before a gradual cool down kicks in for the start of the week.

Clouds will continue to stream into Arizona leading to mostly cloudy skies all day.

For the start of the week, we're tracking two storm systems that will pick up our winds and bring rain and snow chances back to our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Better chances for rain across Northern Arizona with these systems and a little bit of snow!

Winds will pick up in the high country starting today, with gusts around 25 mph. Stronger winds are expected Monday and Tuesday prompting a Wind Advisory for both days for Northern Arizona as gusts reach 50 mph.

In the Valley, breezes will pick up Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Temperatures will continue to drop, too. Phoenix will fall into the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with early morning lows in the low to mid-50s.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

