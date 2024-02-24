MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up this weekend.

Valley highs will top out in the low 80s today before climbing into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Clouds will stream in over the weekend, but our forecast will stay dry until early next week.

At that point, we're tracking two storm systems that will pick up our winds and bring rain and snow chances back to our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, higher chances for scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop, too. After hitting the mid 80s on Sunday, Phoenix will fall into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with early morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.50" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

