Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weekend across Arizona

It's going to be the warmest weekend of the year so far as spring training opens across the Valley! Our next rain chances move in to start the new work week.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 10:19:20-05

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up this weekend.

Valley highs will top out in the low 80s today before climbing into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Clouds will stream in over the weekend, but our forecast will stay dry until early next week.

At that point, we're tracking two storm systems that will pick up our winds and bring rain and snow chances back to our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, higher chances for scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop, too. After hitting the mid 80s on Sunday, Phoenix will fall into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with early morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.50" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018