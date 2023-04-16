MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weather moves in

PHOENIX — Get ready for warmer temperatures on Sunday.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures across Arizona are on the rise.

Valley highs return to the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Winds will stay light and skies will be mostly clear statewide through the weekend.

Another storm system will be passing to our north next week bringing cooler air our way.

This will bring a windy week our way too.

Winds will be out of the west southwest with gusts around the state expected to be between 25-40 mph.

With humidity levels below fifteen percent, fire danger will also be heightened around the state.

Highs will fall back into the mid-80s by Tuesday and stay in the 80s for the rest until the end of the week.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

