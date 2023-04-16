MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer weather moves in

PHOENIX — Get ready for warmer temperatures on Sunday.
As high pressure builds in, temperatures across Arizona are on the rise.
Valley highs return to the low 90s Sunday and Monday.
Winds will stay light and skies will be mostly clear statewide through the weekend.
Another storm system will be passing to our north next week bringing cooler air our way.
This will bring a windy week our way too.
Winds will be out of the west southwest with gusts around the state expected to be between 25-40 mph.
With humidity levels below fifteen percent, fire danger will also be heightened around the state.
Highs will fall back into the mid-80s by Tuesday and stay in the 80s for the rest until the end of the week.
Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.
________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.14" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"
__________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
