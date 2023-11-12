MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week, but changes on the way

PHOENIX — A ridge of high pressure moving back into the desert southwest will keep us dry and warm for a few more days before a very unsettled weather pattern moves in.
Temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s on Sunday as our forecast stays sunny and dry.
Breezes will pick up again on Sunday and Monday with gusts near 25 mph across the Valley and up to 30 mph in the High Country.
The 80s will continue into next week, but we're tracking another storm system that will drop temperatures into the 70s again by Thursday and Friday.
That storm system could bring some rain our way, too! Chances will begin late Wednesday and ramp up into Thursday and Friday.
Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
_________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________