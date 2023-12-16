MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend in the Valley as high pressure returns!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as high pressure builds in.
Valley highs will climb into the upper 70s over the weekend, putting us nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year!
We'll also get into record territory by Monday with our forecast now at 77 degrees. The record for that day is 79 degrees, set in 1950.
Breezes will pick up across central Arizona on Saturday with peak gusts near 25 mph in the Valley around mid-day.
More clouds will move in over the next several days ahead of the next storm system we're tracking. That storm will drop temperatures and bring rain back to our state toward the middle to end of next week.
It's too soon to tell how much rain we could get, but chances will start in the Valley on Wednesday and ramp up toward the end of next week.
This storm could lead to some holiday travel issues ahead of Christmas, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.38" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
