MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend but a storm is on the way next week

PHOENIX — Stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun, temperatures are soaring as we wrap up the week!

With high pressure in control, Valley highs are running more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Valley highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s today and Saturday.

Breezes will be relatively light today, but will pick up again this weekend with Valley gusts near 25 mph. Wind gusts in northern Arizona are picking up too, with gusts as high as 35 mph through the weekend.

Winds will get even stronger early next week as a storm moves in from the Pacific Northwest.

Peak gusts here in the Valley could approach 35 to 40 mph on Monday and Tuesday as it moves in.

Winds will be even stronger in other parts of our state, including southeast Arizona where a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday and Monday. Strong winds will combine with the very dry conditions in those areas to heighten the wildfire danger.

Those winds will help usher in a big dose of cool air and we're going to see chances for rain and snow, too.

It's too soon to tell how low the snow level will go or how much we could see, so stay tuned for updates on those specifics as we get closer.

Here in the Valley, we could see spotty showers on Tuesday as temperatures drop to the 70s.

Then, we'll dry out and warm back up by the end of next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

