MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures stay above normal this weekend as our dry conditions continue in Arizona.
High pressure will build in this weekend and temperatures will be back on the rise, sitting about 10 degrees above normal for Saturday and Sunday.
After a windy Friday afternoon for the Colorado River Valley and portions of Northern Arizona. Winds will back off over the weekend and we'll stay sunny and dry statewide Saturday and Sunday.
Early morning will be nice and cool with lows in the mid 50s in the Valley.
Next week, high pressure breaks down and a few weak disturbances move through, temperatures will drop and clouds will move in.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.54" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
