MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm up in store for this weekend!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!

Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s this weekend, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Skies will clear out on Saturday and we'll stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend across Arizona.

By Monday, the next storm will be moving in. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and we'll see a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Right now, our forecast is looking dry in the Valley but it will get breezy and temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry as temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It could get even warmer by Super Bowl weekend. Stay tuned as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

