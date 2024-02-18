MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm up continues in the Valley

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb heading into Presidents Day.

Phoenix will warm into the mid to upper 70s today before topping out in the low 80s tomorrow and Tuesday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will stay cool, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s across the Valley.

Winds will be breezy to gusty over the next few days with gusts between 15-20 mph around the Valley.

By midweek we're tracking another storm system that could bring more rain and snow to our state. Right now, the best chance appears to be Wednesday night.

Cooler air with this storm will also drop temperatures several degrees, putting Valley highs in the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned for more updates on this storm as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

