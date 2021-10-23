MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and breezy conditions for Saturday

PHOENIX — It's looking like a very nice weekend in the Valley!

Highs will drop back into the mid 80s as clouds continue to pass through.

Up north, winds will crank up on Saturday as a disturbance passes by.

Look for peak wind gusts along the I-40 corridor, including Flagstaff, near 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

Here in the Valley, our winds should stay less than 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.

As we head into next week, all eyes are on a big storm system that will be bringing flooding rain to California.

It's expected to move into Arizona on Monday night, bringing more wind, cooler air and a chance for rain and snow to our state.

The best chances will be north of I-40, but there's a slight chance now in our Valley forecast for a few spotty showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as the cold front associated with this storm moves through.

That cold front will drop temperatures by around 10 degrees on Tuesday as our forecast starts to dry out again.

As high pressure rebuilds, we're tracking sunny skies and highs back in the 80s for the middle to end of next week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

