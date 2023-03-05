MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley temperatures warm up

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up all across Arizona!

Here in the Valley, highs will warm into the low 70s on Sunday. The normal for this time of year is 74 degrees in Phoenix. Mornings are staying chilly dropping into the 40s overnight.

A storm passing to our north will pick up winds a bit on Sunday, but we won't see any chances for rain.

It will get breezy in the Valley and windy across northern Arizona with peak gusts near 40 mph Sunday afternoon.

More clouds will be passing through Sunday and early next week, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Up north, we could see a few spotty rain and snow showers late Wednesday and Thursday as another storm passes to our north.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

