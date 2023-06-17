MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley temperatures heating up through Father's Day weekend!

PHOENIX — Triple digits and some of the hottest temperatures so far this month are in store this Father's Day weekend.
Also, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Saturday for Maricopa County.
This means air quality will be unhealthy for kids, older adults, and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.
Breezes will pick up Sunday and Monday to help improve the air quality.
While our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, high pressure will build in next and send temperatures soaring over this weekend.
Valley highs will top out near 105 degrees on Saturday and 108 degrees on Sunday. Early morning lows will be in the upper 70s.
Although next week still looks hot, temperatures will be dropping a few degrees as afternoon breezes continue.
Monsoon 2023 is officially here, but there is no rain in sight for the Valley!
_________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"
______________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________