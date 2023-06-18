MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley temperatures heating up for Father's Day

PHOENIX — While our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, high pressure is building and sending temperatures soaring for Father's Day.

Breezes will pick up today across Arizona. The Valley can expect wind gusts between 30-35 mph while the high country will see gusts between 40-55 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mohave County for all day Monday. Southwest winds will be between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph on top of that. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of Yavapai, Coconino, Apache and Navajo Counties for all day Monday. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Relative humidity as low as 10 percent. The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause wildfires to rapidly grow in size and intensity.

Valley highs will range between 106-108 degrees on Father's Day. Early morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Although next week still looks hot, temperatures will be dropping a few degrees as afternoon breezes continue.

Monsoon 2023 is officially here, but there is no rain in sight for the Valley!

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

