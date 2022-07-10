PHOENIX — The summer sizzle is here as dangerous heat takes over the Valley all week long.

Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher all week long as high pressure builds in from the east.

Valley highs will top out between 112 and 113 Saturday and Sunday. Then we could get hotter on Monday, with a forecast high of 114 that day.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Phoenix and all of southwest Arizona.

Monday will also be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we remind you to take action to keep yourself safe as this heat can be dangerous or even deadly.

Take precautions by limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated. Monsoon Moisture returns to Arizona starting Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms starting for northern and eastern Arizona. The valley will see an increase in chances for rain starting Wednesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

