MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley dries out while N. AZ continues to see rain this weekend

PHOENIX — Storm action across Arizona this weekend mainly in the higher terrain.

Here in the Valley, storms aren't likely but there is a slight chance one or two could make it down Sunday in the late afternoon or evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, areas of blowing dust, brief heavy downpours and lightning with any of the storms that move in.

Small hail is possible with a few of the strongest storms too, especially in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s in the Valley over the weekend.

Then, the triple digits will return as our forecast dries out next week.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

