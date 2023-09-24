MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits return to the Valley

PHOENIX — Parts of western and northern Arizona will continue to see showers through this evening, but the Valley will stay dry.

Daytime highs will start climbing back into the triple digits on Sunday and stay there through most of next week.

Overnight and early morning temperatures will stay nice and mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Valley.

As high-pressure returns next week, we'll heat up to around 103 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

