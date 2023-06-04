MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple-digit heat and air quality alerts this weekend!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are cranking up this weekend with highs back in the triple digits!

Our Valley forecast will stay sunny and dry, but there's still a chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona.

Air quality is the big issue this weekend in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Sunday for Maricopa County, including the Phoenix Metro area.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels, especially for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD. If you fall into one of these categories, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

Our next storm system will pick up winds on Monday and Tuesday, helping to improve air quality across the Valley.

It will also bring in some cooler air, which will get Phoenix out of the triple digits starting on Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of next week, too.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

