MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The 90s are making a comeback in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — The 90s are making a comeback in the Valley of the Sun!

High pressure is building in, sending temperatures soaring to around 10 degrees above normal through the weekend.

On average, our last 90-degree day of the year happens around October 30th. The latest we've ever seen a 90-degree day is Nov. 17, 2020.

Now, we have 90s in the forecast Saturday through Tuesday here in the Phoenix.

The nights and early mornings will still be nice and cool though as overnight lows drop into the 50s to low 60s.

Relief from the 90s will come next week as a storm system tracks to our north. Highs across the Phoenix metro area will drop into the low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Breezes will pick up across northern Arizona starting Sunday, but winds here in the Valley will generally stay less than 10 mph.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.93" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

