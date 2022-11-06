MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures climbing through the weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise this weekend!

Valley highs will warm into the upper 70s on Sunday and we could even hit 80 degrees in Phoenix by Monday.

Early morning lows will stay chilly though, dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Then, we're tracking another big cool-down next week as our next storm moves in.

Winds will start to pick up on Election Day. Peak gusts could hit 30 mph in the Valley that afternoon with 45 to 55 mph gusts expected across northern Arizona.

Winds will stay high on Wednesday too as a cold front moves through. That will send highs down into the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, putting us more than 10 degrees below normal again.

We're also tracking chances for rain and snow across our state late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates on more specific timing and how much rain and snow we could get as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

