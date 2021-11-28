MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures climb well above normal

PHOENIX — The Valley hasn't seen measurable rainfall since September 26, when we got just over .10" at Sky Harbor Airport and this week's forecast won't help.
High pressure off the coast of California will inch it's way back into the Desert Southwest, temperatures around our state will continue to warm up.
Look for sunny skies and highs in the the low 80s starting tomorrow in the Valley.
High pressure will remain the dominate weather maker through the end of the week. Keeping temperatures in the 80s through Wednesday before we are back in the 70s for the end of the week.
Overnights will be nice and cool through, look for upper 40s to low 50s all week long.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
